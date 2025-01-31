Blue Trust Inc. Buys 13,499 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 66.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 118,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 20.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSO stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

