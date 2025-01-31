Blue Trust Inc. Has $690,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,541,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $58.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZION

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,817.52. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,496 shares of company stock worth $873,762. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.