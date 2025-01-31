Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 97.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after acquiring an additional 123,929 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 384.3% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 61,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 49,003 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 68,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $352.30 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total value of $3,707,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,319.67. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total transaction of $2,828,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,485,785.60. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,838 shares of company stock valued at $50,445,556 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.36.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

