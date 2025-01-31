BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 559.17% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,425. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nextracker by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,070,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,041,000 after buying an additional 690,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 23.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,724,000 after purchasing an additional 679,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 25.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,392,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,169,000 after buying an additional 688,810 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 15.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,367,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,739,000 after buying an additional 315,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,675,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,802,000 after buying an additional 84,069 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

