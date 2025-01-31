BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 14.8% in the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE LND opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.46 million during the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

