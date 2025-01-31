Brokerages Set Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) PT at $9.86

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

In other Savara news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 210,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,969.15. This represents a 10.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 54,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $181,063.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,414.49. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Savara by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after buying an additional 4,157,385 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Savara by 198.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Savara by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,624,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,522 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 8,090,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,732,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $480.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Savara has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Savara will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

