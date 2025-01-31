Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Stock Position Lowered by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 207,655 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 847,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 301,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

RA stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

