Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 923 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brown Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 47,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Apple by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 205,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,466 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,786,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,008,229,000 after purchasing an additional 284,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $237.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.