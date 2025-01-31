BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.31. BTCS shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 391,789 shares trading hands.

BTCS Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.23.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

