Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and traded as high as $20.62. Buzzi shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 449 shares trading hands.
Buzzi Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.
Buzzi Company Profile
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.