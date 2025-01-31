Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Paragon 28 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FNA

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of FNA opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.58 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 147,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $1,517,132.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,738,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,392,437.92. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,086. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 54,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 2,141.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 749,865 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 5,834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 713,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.