Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 22.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $429,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Capri by 17.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Capri by 47.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Up 1.5 %

Capri stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capri

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.