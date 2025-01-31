Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and traded as high as $7.81. Capricorn Energy shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

