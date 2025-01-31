Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Trimmed by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,736,000 after purchasing an additional 469,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,937,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,961,000 after acquiring an additional 289,439 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,267,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,360,000 after acquiring an additional 269,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,993,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,390,000 after purchasing an additional 110,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Bank of America lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.