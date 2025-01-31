Channel Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 175,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,540,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $234.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $241.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.46.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

