China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and traded as low as $16.12. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 11,912 shares.
China Shenhua Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87.
About China Shenhua Energy
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.
