Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

CB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.78.

Get Chubb alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $274.76 on Wednesday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 97.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.