Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYH. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Community Health Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $455.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.59.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

