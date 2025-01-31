Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 85.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $131,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $1,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,174.02. The trade was a 18.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of CORT opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $182.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

