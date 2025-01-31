Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.08. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 20,132 shares traded.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Molding Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,505.55. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $135,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,511.02. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,190 shares of company stock worth $734,561 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

