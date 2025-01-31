CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.61% from the company’s previous close.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

Shares of CSGP opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,784.24. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.