DA Davidson Has Bullish Estimate for BMRC FY2025 Earnings

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $25.17 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.73 million, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

