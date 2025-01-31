Darden Wealth Group Inc Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Darden Wealth Group Inc boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.0% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $121,755,000 after buying an additional 76,601 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,942,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,121,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893,741 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,006,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $234,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $342,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $237.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

