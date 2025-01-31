DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 659.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 154,061 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $4,094,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DVA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $176.62 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $107.74 and a one year high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

