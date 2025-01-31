Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $62.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,724. This trade represents a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

