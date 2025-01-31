Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
DEO stock opened at $121.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $113.99 and a 1 year high of $154.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.45.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
