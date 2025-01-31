DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.17. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 20,302 shares changing hands.
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post 0.0254001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The company combines its (3D) design, configuration, and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network. It offers services to various sectors which include healthcare, education, commercial and other sectors.
