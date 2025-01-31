DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,830,000 after purchasing an additional 783,419 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in DocuSign by 42.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,459,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,625,000 after buying an additional 434,312 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 5,660.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after buying an additional 431,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,192,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $1,524,194.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,510.78. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,993.48. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,773 shares of company stock worth $66,032,726. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

