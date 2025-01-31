DoorDash’s (DASH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DASH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $188.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.38. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $189.23. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.71.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,233,117.60. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,744.32. The trade was a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,040,758 shares of company stock valued at $181,434,201 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 513,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

