Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

DNB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

