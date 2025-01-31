Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Buys 778 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,062.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $268.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $755.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $270.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

