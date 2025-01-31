Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.91 and traded as high as C$6.19. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$6.13, with a volume of 100,163 shares trading hands.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$222.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.