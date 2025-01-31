Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 901 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 901 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,347,422,000 after buying an additional 1,866,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SAP by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $40,573,000.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $279.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.02. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $173.05 and a twelve month high of $280.53.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

