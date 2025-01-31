Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 513 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $211.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.57.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.07.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

