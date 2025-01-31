Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys New Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth $207,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $112.41 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $75.28 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

