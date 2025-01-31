Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,305 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 50.5% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $205.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.60 and a 200-day moving average of $190.22. Dover Co. has a one year low of $148.45 and a one year high of $214.57.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 18.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dover from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.55.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

