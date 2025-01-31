Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,654 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,695,000 after buying an additional 4,558,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vertiv by 271.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,864,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,746 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,517,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,481,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $114.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

