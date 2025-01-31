Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUMG. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NUMG opened at $50.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

