Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 266.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 54,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $927.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.25. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Aveanna Healthcare Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Articles

