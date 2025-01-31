Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.50.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $297.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,158.04. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,940. This represents a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,766 shares of company stock valued at $33,348,867. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

