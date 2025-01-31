Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $136,000 Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in DHT were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 2,494.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.51 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

