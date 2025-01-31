Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $235,000 Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,658 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,530,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,969,000 after purchasing an additional 564,318 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $705.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.90%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

