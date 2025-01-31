Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $282,000 Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in CareDx were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 37.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNA. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

CareDx Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $22.98 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.86.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,600. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

