Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $295,000 Stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 41.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth $142,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Oscar Health news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,179.60. The trade was a 21.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $354,006.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,971.84. This represents a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,055,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,432,852 and sold 103,610 shares valued at $1,847,519. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Get Our Latest Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Stock Up 3.9 %

OSCR stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.