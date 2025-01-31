Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $203,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,323,000 after buying an additional 1,546,866 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 266.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after acquiring an additional 490,187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6,367.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 361,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,211,000 after purchasing an additional 324,033 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 250,427 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $58.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.10). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $52.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.