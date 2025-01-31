Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $210,000 in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,507,000 after acquiring an additional 363,885 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth approximately $27,769,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 102,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Skyline Champion by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 404,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,383,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the period.

SKY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

NYSE SKY opened at $91.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.63. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

