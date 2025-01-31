Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $214,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $391.75 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $284.84 and a 52 week high of $402.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.83. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

