Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $250,000 in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,616,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 477.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMDV opened at $69.01 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $841.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

