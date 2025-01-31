Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $204,000 Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in H&R Block by 1,630.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 777,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after acquiring an additional 732,359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,354 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 698,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,364,000 after purchasing an additional 156,856 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in H&R Block by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 309,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 151,978 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 1,013.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 129,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 118,228 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.04). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 212.45%. The firm had revenue of $193.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

