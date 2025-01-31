Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.